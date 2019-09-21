Are you ready to get sucked into another mind-bending thriller? Netflix dropped the trailer for its next psychological thriller, Fractured, and it’s a mystery that everyone is going to be talking about. Grab a notepad, because this movie has twists and turns that will break your brain.
Ray Monroe (Sam Worthington) is a dad who brings his daughter, Peri (Lucy Capri), into the emergency room after she suffers a fall. The mom, Joanne (Lily Rabe), accompanies Peri to receive a CAT scan — and Ray never sees them again. The hospital staff insists that Joanne and Peri aren’t on any records lists, they weren’t captured on any cameras, and the eerie doctors smirk but don’t say a word. How could a family vanish in an elevator? I don’t know, and I don’t want to find out.
Advertisement
It looks to be equal parts John Q., The X-Files, and Law & Order: SVU. As Sam tries to locate his wife and daughter, he turns into an angry, desperate Elliot Stabler, ready to fight anyone who gets in his way. There is a car chase scene and an explosion, which can only mean that shit gets so real. The movie was written Alan B. McElroy, who is no stranger to genre, having written Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, Resident Evil, and episodes of The Vampire Diaries. Luckily, Fractured is a movie and not a limited series, so the mystery will wrap up in a couple of hours — hopefully.
The movie premieres on October 11, and is part of Netflix’s Chills and Thrills series. Check out the trailer below.
Advertisement