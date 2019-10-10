The holidays are the perfect time for reflecting, getting inspired, and doing exciting activities with the ones you love. Now, New Yorkers can add an exciting event to their winter bucket list: Refinery29's 29Rooms.
That's right — after a successful tour of the Expand Your Reality experience in Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Toronto, and Washington D.C, 29Rooms will return to Brooklyn this December. Tickets go on sale today.
The Expand Your Reality tour, an immersive festival of creativity and connectivity, will take over 25 Kent Avenue in Brooklyn, New York from December 6-15. It will bring together a kaleidoscope of both local and national, up-and-coming and seasoned creatives — spanning the spectrum of art, entertainment, politics, and style — to give the city a chance to be enchanted and transported. The event is perfect for both first-timers and vets, as the rooms will be a mix of new experiences and returning fan favorites.
“Building upon the momentum of our international tour, New Yorkers can expect some fresh surprise and delightful moments that will provide even more opportunity for interaction and engagement, whether you’re new to the 29Rooms experience or returning for another adventure, " said Piera Gelardi, Refinery29's Executive Creative Director and co-founder.
There will also be opportunities leading up to the event to win free tickets through Refinery29’s platforms and partners. In the meantime, get a taste of the excitement to come by following 29Rooms on Instagram.
Dates: Friday, December 6 - Sunday, December 15
Time: 10:30AM - 10:30PM
General Admission ticket guarantees access for one 2.5-hour session.
Location: 25 Kent Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11249
