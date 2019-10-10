Snagging a quality item on sale is a big shopping accomplishment — one that's made more meaningful when said purchase actually gives back what bucks are put in. Starting today and lasting through October 13, Brooklinen is hosting a side-wide 10%-off sale with a charitable-home kick.
For the next three days, 100% of profits from all orders placed on the direct-to-consumer bedding site will be directly donated to Habitat for Humanity — a nonprofit organization that works in local communities across the globe helping families in need obtain affordable housing. Whether you're in the market for a new set of sheets, super-plush bathrobe, or just hunting for a good sale over the long weekend ahead, this particular event is one that puts more meaning behind our shopping habits and inside our carts.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
