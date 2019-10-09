Let’s Break Down The Raising Dion Finale’s Creepy Kid Ending

Then there are the breadcrumbs Dion leaves for us in earlier episodes. In Brayden’s introductory episode, “BIONA,” he tells his dad he should have murdered two people on their land. Then, when we check back in with Brayden in “Vomity,” he displays a jealous streak similar to the one secret villain Pat had with Dion’s dad, Mark. When Charlotte Tuck (Deirdre Lovejoy) visits the Mills farm, Brayden begs the super-powered woman to take him with her. She refuses since she already has Dion to worry about, but promises to check on him later. “You’re lying!” Brayden yells at her via telepathy. “You’re not coming back! You’re going to Dion! Why are you helping Dion but you won’t help me?” His rage is chilling.