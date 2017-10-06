Michael B. Jordan Landed A Superhero Show On Netflix

Michael B. Jordan is about to arrive in another superhero movie with next year's Black Panther, but it looks like he'll also get plenty of action in a new Netflix series. Entertainment Weekly reports that the actor just signed with the streaming service to star in Raising Dion.
While Black Panther has a Marvel pedigree and a matching budget, Raising Dion is actually based on a short film by director Dennis Liu. In a reaction to seeing the same type of heroes portrayed on screen — namely white — Liu wanted to create a series that showed a more diverse cast and more varied stories.
Advertisement
The titular Dion is the son of widow Nicole Reese. Dion starts to develop magical powers and the 10-episode series will explore the ramifications of these newfound abilities. Jordan will play Dion's dead father, Mark, and executive produce the show. And instead of being fearful of her son's mystical powers (which include telekinesis, teleportation, and invisibility), Nicole actually works with her son to refine and polish them.
"I started this project many years ago because I wanted to see more diverse representation on film and television and I’m excited to partner with Netflix and MACRO, who I know shares that commitment," Liu said in a statement, according to EW. "More than ever, we need more stories told from different points of view and my hope with Raising Dion is to create a cinematic experience for all families that will lift your spirits and make you laugh and cry."
Netflix promises that the show will be an exciting, new take on the superhero genre, which audiences have seen over and over again, whether it's on the big screen or on Marvel's now-numerous TV shows.
"We haven’t seen this type of superhero story before," Cindy Holland, Netflix's vice president of global content, told Variety. "An origin myth full of imagination, wonder, and adventure, all grounded in the experiences of a modern single mother."
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement