Raising a son is bound to come with its fair share of challenges, but raising a son who also possesses a wide range of superhuman abilities is almost impossible to fathom. But thanks to Netflix’s new series, Raising Dion, which is based on Dennis Liu’s 2015 comic book and short film of the same name, you’ll be better able to appreciate just how difficult something like that could be.
The series follows the story of an African-American single mother, Nicole Reese (Alisha Wainwright), who is struggling to raise her son, Dion (Ja'Siah Young), all by herself in the wake of her husband’s (Michael B. Jordan) death. However, that struggle gets amplified once her child starts manifesting special abilities. So what exactly are Dion’s powers in the Raising Dion comic? Let’s just say his wide range of skills would give even Superman a run for his money.
Advertisement
According to a write-up in The Guardian, Dion’s superhero-like skills aren’t limited to just one gimmick or hook. At just seven years old, Dion can become invisible at a moment’s notice; he can teleport to anywhere he chooses; and he possesses the power of telekinesis, which allows him to move objects with his mind. Figuring out how to control just one of these abilities would be challenging in and of itself, but the fact that Dion has multiple powers at such a young age can prove to be quite a burden on both him and his mother, especially since the origin of these powers is unknown.
No one in their family shares these abilities, so where did Dion get them from? All of this will be explored throughout the 10-episode series on Netflix.
“We haven’t seen this type of superhero story before — an origin myth full of imagination, wonder and adventure, all grounded in the experiences of a modern single mother,” Netflix’s VP of Original Content, Cindy Holland, said in a statement about the series, as per Deadline.
And it’s true — so many superhero origin stories are told through the eyes of the superhero themselves. But Raising Dion gives viewers a different perspective by focusing on a parental figure who is trying to help the person they love deal with their powers and the responsibilities that come with having them.
“I always thought it’d be interesting to do Batman but from the point of view of Alfred,” Liu said in an email to The Guardian, referring to Bruce Wayne’s loyal and lovable butler. “What if Alfred doesn’t do it right? Or Superman from [his mother] Martha Kent’s point of view. If she doesn’t do it right, what will he become?”
So while Dion may be the one with the actual magical capabilities, his mother will prove to be just as vital to the story and prove how even just one person can make a crucial difference in someone’s life. That may just be the greatest superpower of all.
Advertisement