Here’s What To Shop During Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event

When it comes to shopping for products, Ulta's epic 21 Days Of Beauty sale is the stuff of legend. However, being the benevolent beauty mavens they are, they've blessed us with yet another amazing sale mere weeks after their semi-annual blowout.
Unlike 21 Days of Beauty, the Gorgeous Hair Event is all about treating your hair to the best shampoos, treatments, styling products, tools, and more at up to 50% off. From now until October 26, you can shop a selection of daily deals (anywhere from four to seven) that each last just 24 hours. Since highly-coveted items are bound to sell like hotcakes (i.e. half-off T3 curling iron attachments, Paul Mitchell blow dryers, and all shampoos and conditioners from luxe hair brand IGK), we suggest you take a look at all the deals here before forming a game plan (and setting those iPhone timers) so you know exactly what you want to buy. (Oh, and if you're shopping anything makeup or skin care (or a non-sale hair item), we found a 20% off coupon for you to use at checkout.)
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.