I March For Girls Because You’re Never Too Young

The second part, your gift, is how you’re going to take action. Finding your gift is about answering questions about what you’re good at, what you enjoy doing and the resources at your disposal. Whether your gift is science, music, art, or writing, you can use it to create good in your community and the world. Your gift can also be something like kindness, compassion, or empathy. These are such powerful emotions that can’t be underestimated. They can be used to start and amplify the conversations that need to be started, recognize the humanity in people, or even just make someone else’s day a little bit brighter.

