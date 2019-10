New Study Says Women Feel Increasingly Unequal — But Are Mobilizing More Than Ever

Over one in three women said they know they’re being paid less because of gender — and it’s not only the wage gap, but a “promotions gap”: 24% of women said they believe they’ve been passed over for promotions based on gender. “I have been turned down for promotions in favor of a man who openly says, ‘I just fool around at work all day. I don't know why I got this job and not you,’” an anonymous 34-year-old in Florida told Supermajority. And, three in 10 women with children at home said they have suffered consequences at work because they have kids, like lower wages and missed opportunities for promotion.