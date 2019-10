Mac’s Newest Software, Catalina, Is Here — & These Are Its Best Features

And then there's Apple TV channels, Apple's new a la carte-style subscription aggregating service that lets users select third-party channels like Showtime, Starz, HBO, CBS All Access, Bravo, and more without having to sign up for more expensive bundle deals (and even more excitingly, without having to use multiple log-in credentials, since you can just use your Apple ID for all of it). There's also Apple TV+, Apple's forthcoming original content service coming out November 1, which you can also access on the TV app. And my favorite part: You can download any of the Apple TV channels and Apple TV+ content for offline viewing . So instead of having to rely on the subpar entertainment options that the airline offers next time you fly, you can just binge Succession over and over again. Basically, if you don't have an IRL Apple TV, now you have one on your computer with the TV app.