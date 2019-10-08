Mac’s Newest Software, Catalina, Is Here — & These Are Its Best Features

If you like using an extra display at your desk (as is the case for most people at my office), listen up — you'll probably want to use Sidecar, stat. It's a new feature of Catalina that lets you use your iPad as a second display for your Mac — so you can use it for additional space, whether you want to look at two apps at the same time or you want more room to draw with your Apple Pencil. You can also use it as a mirrored desktop, if, for example, you're delivering a presentation. To enable it, go to System Preferences > Sidecar, and then choose the device you'd like to connect to.