Biles has a history of breaking records. CNN reports that the famed gymnast already has multiple moves named after her . One is a floor move and the other is on a vault. GMA notes she has another eponymous move on the balance beam. She became the first ever female gymnast to land a clean triple-double at the USA Gymnastics Championship back in August. Don’t forget at the 2016 Olympics, she was part of the “final five” team that brought home gold.