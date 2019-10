Ah, October. The month of autumnal colors, pumpkin spice lattes, and horror flicks galore. And, of course, little monsters in the form of goblins and ghouls on Halloween. Or sometimes in the form of sweet, innocent kindergarteners on the big screen, alongside some very real, very brain-thirsty zombies. Wait, what? Several months after the eerie March release of Jordan Peele’s Us, Lupita Nyong’o is riding high on her horror movie leading lady status in quirky Sundance favorite Little Monsters , in theaters now and on Hulu Oct. 11.