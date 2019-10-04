Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested For Kidnapping In Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested early Friday morning for kidnapping in an alleged domestic battery incident with girlfriend Jen Harley. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Refinery29 that they received a call at 2:40 a.m about a physical altercation. TMZ reports that Ortiz-Magro allegedly attacked Harley, chasing her with a knife while he held their 18-month-old daughter.
Eventually, he locked himself and their daughter in the Airbnb he and Harley were sharing. The LAPD had to break down the door, and told Refinery29 there was a minor use of force in which Ortiz-Magro was tased. He was then booked for kidnapping, with bail set at $100,000. The child was unharmed. He has since been released from jail, according to People.
The couple has been involved in a number of other legal issues. Last summer, Harley was arrested for allegedly dragging the Jersey Shore star along the street by her car after a fight. Earlier in 2018, Harley and Ortiz-Magro publicly feuded on Instagram.
The couple was seen hand-in-hand in Beverly Hills, confirming that they were back together, just hours before the latest incident allegedly occurred.
A rep for Ortiz-Magro could not be reached for comment.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.
This story has been updated with additional reporting.
