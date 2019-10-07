Venus Is Entering Scorpio, So Embrace Your Inner Sex Bomb

On October 8th, Venus will enter Scorpio. In astrology, the planet Venus rules love and prosperity, while the sign Scorpio is associated with passion, possessiveness, and seduction. If you’re thinking that it sounds like Venus in Scorpio is going to be a particularly sexy time, well, you’re right.
“Venus in Scorpio always brings extra saucy and sexy energy,” explains astrologer Lisa Stardust. “Venus in Scorpio is the vixen — the unapologetic sex bomb.”
Venus will transit Scorpio until November 1, when the planet of love enters Sagittarius. So make the most of the next three weeks.
Advertisement
“This around, Venus will not disappoint at all,” Stardust says. It’s a time when your sexiest and most romantic fantasies might have a chance of coming true. “In fact, we can all expect to have plenty of chances to meet a stranger from across a candlelit room who we will fall madly and impulsively in love with.”
But Venus in Scorpio isn’t just for us single people. If you’re in a monogamous relationship, you’ll notice the effects, too. “If committed, expect your relationship to deepen,” Stardust says.
No matter if you’re in a relationship or single, you might notice a few changes in your sex life. “Sex will become more daring and adventurous — expect whips and handcuffs,” Stardust says. “This is the time for us all to embrace our freaky side.”
And it’s not all sex — we might see Venus’s influence on our bank accounts, too. “We will also be able to remedy all of our money issues and start a clear slate, as Venus in Scorpio loves to elevate financial matters for the better,” Stardust says. So download a budgeting app and a dating app — Venus in Scorpio is everyone’s time to shine.
Advertisement