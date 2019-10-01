Your October Horoscope, Revealed

Consider your journey towards inner transformation on October 3, when enigmatic Pluto moves direct. Take a moment to examine the skins that you’ve shed since the planet of death and rebirth began his retrograde on April 24. Let go of what no longer serves you, and move into the present moment with clarity and hope. Communication ruler Mercury passes into the strategic sign of Scorpio on October 3, lending us the ability to think on our feet. Watch out for destructive behavior and tunnel vision during this transit — when Mercury is in Scorpio he likes to shake things up. Remember to take the high road and put others first.
Our actions become more careful on October 4, when Action planet Mars enters the fair sign of Libra. Be mindful of indecision while the red planet passes through this sign, as it can create stand-still energy. Thought-ruler Mercury opposes innovative Uranus on October 7, motivating us to look outside of our usual routines. It’s a great day to let loose and explore your creative side — avoid serious subjects as these planets move against each other. If you’re feeling a little raw starting October 8, it may be time for you to explore your feelings. Charming Venus makes her way into sensitive Scorpio, intensifying our emotions. Get ready to mix things up on October 12 when Sweet Venus opposes ingenious Uranus. If you’re single, this is an exciting day to explore your options. We’ll be feeling extra-nimble on October 14, when witty Mercury sextiles disciplined Saturn helping us to train our brains. This is a brilliant opportunity to get organized and tie up loose ends. Once your ducks are in a row, you’ll be able to tap into your creative side on October 15, when Speedy Mercury sextiles dreamy Neptune.
A need for intimacy arises on October 20 as sensual Venus sextiles structured Saturn. If you’re in a relationship, you may be happier staying in with your partner for a cozy evening. We’re ready to explore new ideas of romance and love on October 21, when Venus trines imaginative Neptune. This is a beautiful day to explore new trends and luxe fabrics as you build out your fall wardrobe. The Sun leaves friendly Libra and enters seductive Scorpio on October 23, encouraging us to pursue our secret selves. Beware of hot tempers on October 27, when fiery Mars squares stoic Saturn. If you’re feeling constrained by this confusing energy, channel it towards creative brainstorming instead of putting your ideas into action. Put your best face forward on October 30, when social Mercury conjuncts material Venus. This conjunction helps us to connect, and make good first impressions. Messenger Mercury goes retrograde on October 31, encouraging us to slow our thoughts and speech. Use this transit to reconfigure your frame of mind.