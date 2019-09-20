Which Friends Character Are You Based On Your Sign?

In an early episode of the sitcom Friends, Ross and Rachel make out under the “stars” in a planetarium at the museum where Ross works. This is one of the only celestial references made in all ten seasons of the show — yet, it’s fun to think about the series through the lens of astrology, imagining what’s written in the stars for each character based on their zodiac sign.
Astrologer Lisa Stardust says if you dig deep into the sun, moon, and rising sign of each of the Friends based on their birthdays, it can offer real insight into their struggles and wins when it comes to love, work, and being there for each other.
You can also make some interesting connections between yourself and the six famous characters — Monica, Rachel, Joey, Chandler, Ross, and Phoebe — based on your sign and their strong personality traits.
So... are you a Monica, Rachel, or (sorry) a Gunther, based on your sign?