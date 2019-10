Grey’s Anatomy’s Caterina Scorsone Reveals All About Amelia’s Pregnancy & What’s Next

“It feels so different. First of all, I’m a mother myself now, so I get it in a way I could only imagine the first time around. Also, the first time Amelia was pregnant she’d just gone through the unspeakable pain of losing the man she loved to an oxycodone overdose. Then, finding out that Christopher had anencephaly, she was hit with another tragic loss. She was still reeling when Christopher was born and died. The whole experience was mired in shock and trauma.