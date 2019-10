Happy October! The start of the tenth month of the year means that fall is in full swing and the countdown to Halloween has officially begun. While we wait for Halloween to arrive at the very end of the month, it's time to lean into the spooky, witchy vibes that define the season. While actual Halloween celebrations may take place in one concentrated weekend, that's simply not enough. And there's no better way to get the Halloween mood going than by queuing up a few scary movies. And HBO Go just so happens to have a lot of them this year.