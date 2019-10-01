Do you have a bottle of Thayers Witch Hazel Toner in your bathroom cabinet? How about Dr. Bronner's Peppermint Soap? If so, you're probably a Whole Foods shopper, which means you're also well aware that the store's personal care section carries everything you could need — and often with a certified-natural ingredient list.
Ready for the news? This weekend, to celebrate the start of fall, Whole Foods Market is dropping an unprecedented deal: A 25%-off discount on all beauty, bath, and body products, plus an additional 10% off for Amazon Prime members.
The big beauty sale kicks off this Friday, October 4th, and will last all weekend long, ending Sunday, October 6th. There's no special discount or promo code required to cash in, and the offer isn't exclusive to the major metropolitan hubs either. Every Whole Foods Market store will be giving shoppers 25% off their beauty or personal-care purchase (plus an extra 10% off discount if you have a Prime account) — that includes the Whole Foods closest to your apartment, gym, or on your walk home from work on Friday.
Whether you're making a trip specifically to save on your favorite soap, or you're going to be grocery shopping anyways, this is the weekend to hit the Whole Foods beauty aisle — hard.
