The Lip Bar’s Newest Launch Will Take A Weight Off Your Makeup Bag

Lately, I've been making an effort to use products that are small and multifunctional. So, I reserve my 12-pan eyeshadow palettes for when I'm home and use travel-friendly shadow pots on-the-go. I leave my full-size bottle of Esteé Lauder foundation on my bedroom vanity, while mini Flesh sticks get tossed into my purse. But when it's time to pack the rest of my face makeup, I always end up with a bunch of compacts floating in the bottom of my bag.