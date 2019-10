This K-Beauty Brand Transformed My Skin-Care Routine

While I was in Seoul, the brand's lead esthetician gave me a full rundown of how to layer the products. Per her instructions, Ialways go from the lightest to the heaviest, starting with the cleanser, which lathers into a silky foam. Then, I sweep the toner across my face with a cotton round to pick up any last dregs of dirt or makeup residue, before soaking another cotton round in the toner and pressing it into my skin like an essence. I layer on the serum and then finish with the emulsion, which is a lightweight lotion, before smoothing on my Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 (for the morning) or AHC's gel-cream face moisturizer (in the evenings). If I'm wearing makeup, I add a layer of the brand's best-selling Essential Eye Cream For Face under my eyes and in the laugh lines around my mouth where makeup tends to settle (although I only spend about three seconds doing this instead of the three-minute routine the esthetician recommended).