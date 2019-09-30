Stranger Things’s World Just Got A Lot Bigger With Season 4 Renewal

Warning: Light spoilers ahead for season 3 of Stranger Things.
All that worry about Stranger Things coming to an end after season 3 was for nothing: Netflix announced that the Duffer Brothers' cult show will return for a fourth season — and there's a twist. The video announcing season 4 of the series teases that we're "not in Hawkins anymore," meaning the next chapter may spread beyond the Indiana town we've gotten to know these past few years.
It makes sense because the final few minutes of season 3 are about Will (Noah Schnapp), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Joyce (Winona Ryder) packing up and leaving the town. The rest of the gang, however, stays behind, with promises of regular visits. The series may straddle these two locations.
Another storyline could explain this new tagline, but we haven't seen it since season 2. The Duffer Brothers introduced and seemingly abandoned a plot about other people just like Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) who have mysterious powers. Surely that means there are more out there, all over the world.
Then there's the whole Russia thing, and the fact that Chief Hopper (David Harbour) may still be alive and captured in a Russian facility — if theories about that sneaky season 3 finale post-credits scene are correct. Basically, yeah, the problem of the Upside Down has become bigger than Hawkins, and in season 4 we'll see the scope of its terror.
That isn't the only news Netflix has announced. Along with the fourth season of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers have signed a multi-year film and series overall deal with the streaming service. In the next few years, we won't just be leaving Hawkins, but Stranger Things entirely as the creators bring even more content to our screens.
