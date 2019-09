Welcome to Target's 14 Days of Beauty sale, a.k.a. the best two weeks out of the year for the megastore's biggest beauty fans. Just like Ulta Beauty's three-week-long blowout sale , Target is blessing shoppers with exclusive daily deals taking place in-stores and online, with each promo lasting just 24 hours. (In other words, if you see something you like, we suggest you act fast while it's at its lowest price.) From makeup to skin care , here's everything marked down for the retailer's biggest fall beauty sale.