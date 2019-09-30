Target is always there when we need it most... even if what we need is just some aimless wandering surrounded by reasonably-priced home goods and personal-care products. Where else can we walk into a gigantic store and instantly feel a sense of calm? Target. Where else can you pick up the new iPhone and a family-sized box of Honey Nut Cheerios in one shopping trip? Target. Oh, and their beauty section? Insert “fire emoji” here. Better yet? For the next two weeks, it just got way cheaper — as in, up to 50% off cheaper.
Welcome to Target's 14 Days of Beauty sale, a.k.a. the best two weeks out of the year for the megastore's biggest beauty fans. Just like Ulta Beauty's three-week-long blowout sale, Target is blessing shoppers with exclusive daily deals taking place in-stores and online, with each promo lasting just 24 hours. (In other words, if you see something you like, we suggest you act fast while it's at its lowest price.) From makeup to skin care, here's everything marked down for the retailer's biggest fall beauty sale.
