Are Beyoncé & Adele Actually Collabing With One Republic?

There are some things that are off-limits when it comes to comedy, and a Beyoncé and Adele collab is at the top of the list. For a few blissful hours this weekend, One Republic frontman Ryan Tedder had fans believing the musical queens would be appearing in a song on their upcoming album, Human. However, a rep for the singer has clarified to Refinery29 that it was all a joke.
"We have one song featuring Beyoncé and Adele with a Chris Martin piano solo on the bridge," Tedder told told Z100 New York at the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday. This understandably kicked off a whirlwind of excitement, since this song would have combined the forces of three of music's biggest titans, which is also perhaps why we should have known it was too powerful to be true.
A rep for Adele declined to comment, and Beyoncé's reps did not immediately return Refinery29's request.
Hanging with @OneRepublic @GlblCtzn festival 🎉👌❤️ @MaxwellsHouse #PowerTheMovement pic.twitter.com/HyYez2LKyD— Z100 New York (@Z100NewYork) September 28, 2019
That doesn't mean you should rule out a Beyoncé-Adele collab in the future. Back in 2015, there was a rumor that Adele had turned down Bey's request to team up, but she clarified to Zane Lowe that of course she'd never say no to a Beyoncé collab.
“There is a rumor going around that I turned Beyoncé down,” Adele explained. “Just to clear up, I would never be so disrespectful. I would never disrespect her like that. I’m such a fan, oh my God!”
"I can’t possibly accept this award," she said on stage during her acceptance speech. "And I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious. But my artist of my life is Beyoncé. And this album to me, the Lemonade album, is just so monumental."
One thing is true: Adele does have new music coming soon. At least, that's what she promised in an Instagram caption back in May. If anyone tells me that was a joke, too, then I'm just throwing in the towel completely.
