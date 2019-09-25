The label also collaborated with Budwiser for a third time: the beverage's symbol appears throughout the collection. And for the first time ever, Telfar and Converse teamed up for a footwear and apparel capsule collection. “Inspired by the designs seen in a trip to the Converse archive, Telfar crafted a collection that reinterprets Converse’s basketball heritage and taps iconic silhouettes, like the Pro Leather, ERX, and Chuck 70, as his canvases,” a press release says. But leave it to Telfar to rework the over-the-top basketball sneaker into a shoe. The shoe looked like an updated version of a Mary Jane with a low flat form-like heel and a strap around the ankle.