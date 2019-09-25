Meet Three Women Changing The Intersection Of Art & Tech

An AI terrarium that stays alive by receiving Instagram likes. A machine designed to mimic the sensation of a human hug. A wearable pregnancy simulator that isolates the womb from gender and sex. Such are three of this time's Adobe Festival Of The Impossible featured interactive art installations — all of which are designed by women immersive artists reimagining the possibilities of AR as an innovative storytelling tool.
All three projects will be showcased at Adobe’s upcoming Festival of the Impossible, which is free and open to the public at Chandran Gallery in San Francisco, CA, this Friday, September 27, through Sunday, September 29. Ahead, we spoke with the artists about each of their projects and the advice they would give to other women artists looking to break into AR and immersive media.