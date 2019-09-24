Jenna Dewan Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Jenna Dewan is expecting her first child with actor Steve Kazee. She shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum, and now Dewan and Kazee have confirmed to People that a half-sibling is on the way.
“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” they said in a statement to the outlet.
The two have been dating for over a year, confirming their relationship of a few months to People last October. Kazee is a prominent Broadway actor who won the 2012 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Once, which is a perfect match for Dewan, who will be starring in the Netflix musical series Soundtrack.
“Jenna’s relationship with Steve is very serious,” a source told People before the pregnancy news was announced. “So many things had to work for her to even consider dating again. And everything has clicked with Steve.”
Dewan and Tatum split back in April of 2018, and Kazee has been a helpful presence during the family's adjustment.
“[Steve] is very supportive of her as a mom,” the source continued. “He is amazing with Everly. Jenna loves having Steve around. She feels very lucky to be dating him.”
Dewan's split from Tatum was amicable, ending with a statement that stressed the mutual nature of their decision.
"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible," it reads.
While the two have yet to speak about the pregnancy on social media, but according their Instagram Stories, the couple took their baby-to-be out to watch some WWE on Monday night. You know how some parents play their unborn babies Mozart? It's kind of like that.
