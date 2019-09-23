When Mandy Moore’s glam team saw the color-blocked red and pink Brandon Maxwell gown the actress wore to the Emmys last night, they came to an immediate consensus: '90s- supermodel hair had to be the cherry on top of her stunning look. The final result was award-worthy in and of itself, but it didn’t happen without some thorough preparation.
Before the big night, celebrity colorist Nikki Lee of Nine Zero One salon updated Moore's dark brunette hair to a brighter chestnut brown shade. "We wanted her style to be classic, but still pop on the red carpet," Lee says. To achieve this, Lee darkened her client's base and added hand-painted highlights on top. She finished with a golden gloss all over to add warmth to her strands. Moore's prep didn't stop in Lee's chair, either: According to her hairstylist, Ashley Streicher, her voluminous retro look was also in the works the night before the Emmys.
Advertisement
Streicher thoroughly washed and treated Moore's hair using Garnier Pure Clean Shampoo and Garnier Strengthening 1-minute Hair Mask with Banana Extract. To lift her roots, Streicher spritzed a generous amount of Garnier Fructis Style Root Amp Lifting Mousse and locked in the height with the help of T3 Cura Luxe blowdryer. "This dryer has a volume booster switch, which helps to keep as much volume in her roots as possible," she explains. Streicher also installed and cut extensions in Moore's hair to create a clavicle-length bob before her red-carpet appearance.
"Mandy's hair is super soft, so I gave her one rule to follow: no washing the next morning," Streicher says. That slept-on texture was the perfect canvas for curling, and a lot of back-combing with Tangle Teezer's new Ultimate Teaser. To keep Moore's combed-out curls sculpted all night, Streicher used Garnier Fructis Style Flexible Hold Hairspray. The rest was Emmy Awards history, and hairstyle inspiration we already know we'll be copying once holiday parties roll around.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement