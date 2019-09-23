In Typical Tyrion Lannister Fashion, Peter Dinklage Got Bleeped Out Of His Emmys Speech

Tonight at the 71st Emmys, Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage decided to go out in style. The actor, who has been nominated for an Emmy every season of Game of Thrones, took home the trophy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He used the moment to give a final GOT-inspired speech, specifically calling out a few of the best "mother fucking" people he's ever met: The show's creators. Of course, the moment was immediately bleeped out.
The moment felt like an off-script moment that Tyrion Lannister would be proud of — although the Emmys' producers were surely less amused. To those at home, all that could be heard was the beginning of a speech, a long "BLEEP," and then a "Hey, it’s over, I don’t care," followed by a shrug. So, if you were confused, here it is, according to The Wrap: "10 years of absolute sweat, but 10 years of the most talented, mother fucking people…Hey, it’s over, I don’t care.”
But the Emmys can't be too mad at Dinklage because he has the show's equivalent of a "Get out of jail" free card. He's won this award three other times, making his fourth win officially history-making. Fuck yeah! He added: "I count myself so fortunate to be a member of a community that is nothing but all about tolerance and diversity because no other place could I be standing on a stage like this."
As you wish.— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) September 23, 2019
Peter Dinklage has won the #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. #GameofThrones
Later in the program, Game of Thrones would go on to win Best Drama — a full-circle moment for one of the biggest shows in the history of TV. Good-bye Game of Thrones and Peter Dinklage. We'll miss you.
Just kidding — we're about to get 1,000 prequels.
