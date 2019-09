Maisie Williams’ Custom J.W. Anderson Dress At The Emmys Has Quite The Backstory

Arya Stark's ride on the Game of Thrones wheel might be over, but that doesn't mean that Maisie Williams is slowing down. The 22 year-old Bristol-born actress has spent a majority of September hopping from fashion show to fashion show, sitting alongside her rumored beau, Reuben Selby, at Helmut Lang's show in New York and J.W. Anderson's in London. After all, what person in their right mind would even think of taking a break after filming one of, if not the, most intense and over-the-top shows in television history for eight straight years starting at the ripe age of 11? Not Maisie Williams, that's for sure.