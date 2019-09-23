Maisie Williams’ Custom J.W. Anderson Dress At The Emmys Has Quite The Backstory

Arya Stark's ride on the Game of Thrones wheel might be over, but that doesn't mean that Maisie Williams is slowing down. The 22 year-old Bristol-born actress has spent a majority of September hopping from fashion show to fashion show, sitting alongside her rumored beau, Reuben Selby, at Helmut Lang's show in New York and J.W. Anderson's in London. After all, what person in their right mind would even think of taking a break after filming one of, if not the, most intense and over-the-top shows in television history for eight straight years starting at the ripe age of 11? Not Maisie Williams, that's for sure.
Despite her stacked social calendar, Williams still found time to go a step above the rest of her fellow 2019 Emmys attendees. How? By designing her dress from scratch. To create her black, beaded gown, the GoT star worked side-by-side with J.W. Anderson creative director, Jonathan Anderson, and (drum roll please) her designer boyfriend, Reuben Selby.
"I asked Reuben if he would design something with me in mind: my height, my shape, my likes and insecurities," Williams told Elle. "He must’ve drawn up around 30 sketches, but we picked our favorite ones and it just so happened that Jonathan preferred our favorite sketch." Great minds think alike when you've got a trio like this one.
The dress, which features an asymmetric hemline, a sheer skirt and crystal detailing on both the exposed spaghetti straps and the bold, yet stated hip accessory, falls perfectly in line with Williams' ubiquitous sartorial choices: classic with a touch of punk. Correct us if we're wrong, but who else could totally see a 2019 Arya Stark designing the exact. same. thing?
