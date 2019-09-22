Is it Dancing With the Stars or Drama With the Stars? The jury is still out given what’s happening with Christie Brinkley, her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, and Wendy Williams.
It all started when, ahead of the dancing competition series’ season 28 premiere, ABC released a statement saying that Christie had broken her arm during rehearsals and would be unable to participate in the show. Instead, Sailor, a model, would be stepping up in her place.
While many would wish Brinkley well and keep it moving, Williams isn’t convinced that her “friend” Christie’s injury is anything more than a publicity stunt and said the injury the legendary model reportedly sustained looked “fake as hell.”
"Here's my thought, okay. Dancing With the Stars called Christie Brinkley and said, ‘Do you want to do Dancing With the Stars?' And she said, ‘Yes.' After she got off the phone, that's where she plotted her scheduled [injury],” Williams said on her show. “She signed up knowing that she’d put her daughter in there.”
The reason why Christie would concoct this elaborate scheme, according to Williams? To help give Sailor’s modeling career “leg up” so she could rise to the level of other supermodels, such a Kendall Jenner. Um, okay.
Christie pushed back against the accusations from Williams, by showing her x-rays and photos of badly bruised right arm on The Talk. She also passed along some friendly words of advice to Williams.
"My message to Wendy is: it’s so much more fun to be kind. Try it," Christie said. "It can't feel good to try to hurt other people. If it feels good, something's seriously wrong.”
Meanwhile, Sailor is seemingly steering clear of this mess and is instead focusing on rehearsals with her partner, Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Following their first performance together, Brinkley praised her daughter for stepping up and called it “a night to remember!”
