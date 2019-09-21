Meghan Markle Pays Tribute To Friend Misha Nonoo After Her Wedding

Everyone who follows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Instagram knows that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle typically use the app to draw attention to causes, funds, and campaigns close to the couple’s hearts. But after attending Misha Nonoo’s high-profile wedding this week, Meghan found a clever and casual way to send her friend some Insta-love.
Nonoo is a fashion designer and Forbes 30 Under 30 alum. She has been close with Meghan since her Suits days, and is also a longtime friend of Harry’s — though it’s never been confirmed, many have suspected she was the one to first set the royals up. More recently, Nonoo and Meghan have teamed up professionally to work on The Smart Set, Meghan’s capsule collection for British charity Smart Works.
Just a week before Nonoo’s wedding, Meghan launched her new line — but she waited until after her friend’s big day to share a touching photo of the two hugging, both wearing matching button-downs from the collection.
“In just over one week, your active support has helped equip the women of Smart Works with enough units from this capsule collection to help for a full year!” Meghan wrote, and added that though most of the collection is already sold out, it will quickly be restocked. She tagged Nonoo in the post.
Just over one week ago, The Duchess of Sussex announced the launch of #TheSmartSet, an initiative to support the women of @SmartWorksCharity. In just over one week, your active support has helped equip the women of Smart Works with enough units from this capsule collection to help for a full year! Though many of the items sold out quickly, most are being restocked so you can continue to play your part. In partnership with @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo, this project utilises the 1:1 model where for each item purchased, the same item is donated to empower these women as they mobilise into the workforce. There is still one more week, so please continue to spread the word and know that your small contribution is having a BIG impact in helping women in the community! Thank you for your continued support - more updates soon!
Nonoo married oil tycoon Mikey Hess in a Rome villa on Friday, surrounded by a star-studded guest list that included Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Meghan wore a regal black tulle Valentino gown.
Though she could have shared a shot from the wedding, her choice to post a sweet photo from the launch instead is classic Meghan. Though the duchess is showing her friend some very timely support and congratulations, her message is still directed towards her millions of followers, encouraging us to also stay focused on what’s important: that with Meghan’s (and our) help, Smart Works will continue to offer free professional clothing and job counseling to unemployed women.
