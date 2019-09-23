Kit Harington Makes First Appearance Since Rehab & He’s All Smiles

The Emmys is a big night for everyone in TV, but this year's Emmys is an especially monumental night for Game of Thrones. Before the award show even started on Sunday, September 22, the hit HBO series had already won 10 — yes, 10! — awards from sound editing to costumes, to main title design. It's sure to win many more as the night goes on. And while all this is fantastic, all eyes are on the show's star, Kit Harington, who makes his first appearance following his treatment at a mental health facility earlier this year.
Harington arrived at the red carpet around the same time as his co-stars Gwendoline Christie, who looked like a Grecian goddess, and Sophie Turner, sans her personal JoBro (he had a show in Kansas City). He's up for lead actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Jon Snow.
Harington recently celebrated his first anniversary in June with actress Rose Leslie, who he met on the set of GOT. While Leslie wasn't spotted on the red carpet since she's no longer on the show, she'll likely meet up with Harington at one of the after party celebrations.
Advertisement