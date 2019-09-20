The biggest night for television is almost here! The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards roll out on September 22, and this year's ceremony is sure to get the fans talking. It's already created a bit of mild chatter with the announcement that the Emmys will have no host (a page out of the 2019 Oscars playbook). Then, there are the shows nominated for Emmys in 2019 which range from the expected (Game of Thrones, Veep), to the delightfully shocking (Schitt's Creek, Fleabag), with some seriously upsetting snubs left off the list (Richard Madden in Bodyguard!). The anticipation couldn't get any higher to see who'll actually walk away with those golden trophies.
And considering just how many series exist these days, it's impressive that Emmy voters were able to get past the big, flashy legacy series like Game of Thrones and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, to include some of the smaller series like Pose, Russian Doll, & Schitt's Creek. The TV landscape is saturated with decent series deserving of Emmys, but the Academy actually managed to get a varied lineup of nominations together this year.
So, because you probably haven't already spent the countless hours that the Academy members have, consuming every series under the sun, you probably have a little homework to do ahead of the ceremony. From Fleabag to Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and everything in between, here are all the series you need to know for the Emmys, where to find them, and why you need them in your life.
