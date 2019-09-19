Twitter Is Testing Out Hidden Replies

It's a welcome tool for anyone who wants to conceal offensive or irrelevant replies to their Tweets, but its public nature might also invite unwanted drama. Twitter seems to be aware of this, though, and will prompt users with the option to block the account whose reply is being hidden, in case further action needs to be taken after hiding. Despite the potential for awkwardness, this test represents a step in the right direction as Twitter continues to take accountability for its ubiquitous influence on public discourse and its subsequent responsibility to make the internet a safer place for its users. But a word to the wise: If you want to hide someone without being obvious about it, just go with the good ol'-fashioned Mute tool.