Scott Disick & Corey Gamble Have Fiery Exchange In Upcoming KUWTK Episode

An exchange between Scott Disick and Corey Gamble on Keeping Up With the Kardashians got heated when Gamble made a comment about Disick’s daughter, Penelope.
Momager extraordinaire Kris Jenner and Gamble have dated since 2014, and Gamble has been a fixture on the show — as well as within the reality TV family — ever since. Disick is the ex of Kourtney Kardashian and the father of the couple’s three children Penelope, Reign, and Mason. Though he’s currently dating Sofia Richie, he’s still an integral part of the family, as well as a fan favorite.
As the only two regularly reoccurring guys on the show, Disick and Gamble usually get along, but the two majorly clash heads in an upcoming episode.
Gamble tells Disick that if “P” (meaning Penelope) scratched him — as we can presume Penelope did off camera — Gamble would be “whipping her ass.” Disick is shocked and angered by the comment. Gamble insists that whipping is a “discipline,” but Disick pushes back, and screams “Don’t ever talk about a child like that!” The women watch, silently, as the men argue over the table — and no one looks particularly thrilled to be there.
“I am shocked about last night,” Kourtney Kardashian says in the clip, referring to the fight.
Next Sunday, a family dinner takes a turn for the worst. This new #KUWTK can’t be missed. pic.twitter.com/gUtnl8iM2K— Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) September 16, 2019
This isn’t the first time that drama has come up between Gamble and other members of the family. Back in May, an episode of KUWTK featured a plot point in which Kim’s husband Kanye West texted Gamble asking why no one in the Kardashian-Jenner clan had met anyone in his family. Kris felt disrespected by the question, but when daughter Khloé defended West’s actions, it caused conflict.
We don’t know yet how the drama between Gamble and Disick will play out, but one thing’s obvious: When it comes to his kids, you do not want to mess with Disick.
