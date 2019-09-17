Beyoncé’s Special Documentary Shows Rare Footage Of Twins

Beyoncé's The Gift is truly The Gift That Keeps On Giving. The album, which was made for the live action Lion King starring Beyoncé as Nala, got the documentary treatment courtesy of ABC on Monday night, and not only did the singer use it as an opportunity to show off the process behind making the album and her talent, she also treated us to a rare look at her family, featuring Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi Carter on a trip to Africa.
The Lion King: The Gift features new Beyoncé songs like "MOOD 4 EVA" and "BROWN SKIN GIRL" featuring Blue Ivy, as well as the movie's signature new song, "SPIRIT." People like Kendrick Lamar, Tierra Whack, Childish Gambino, and Major Lazer were also featured in the album. To really immerse herself in the Lion King musical world, however, Beyoncé took herself and her family to Africa.
“When you’re a mother, there’s a love that you experience with your kids that’s deeper than anything you can imagine," she says in the special. "The love is beyond Earth and beyond time and space, and it’s a connection that will be constant."
The twins make two appearances, one in a shot when they're both in the car having just arrived in Africa, and another when we even get to hear little Rumi speak — or rather, roar.
"What does the cat do? What does the cow do? What does the lion do?" Beyoncé asks in the video, prompting Rumi to respond with pitch-perfect impressions.
There are also some great moments featuring Blue, including one when she gives us her OOTD in her best fashion-vlogger voice.
“This dress is from Kenya,” she explained before pointing to her headdress. “I’m going to tell you one thing. This is a circle and this is Africa life, so Circle of Life.”
Then there are moments like this, that are just classic mother-daughter adorableness.
But if you need to pick just one photo to frame from the whole special, then it's certainly this one:
