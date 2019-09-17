The Future Of Baby Food Is Sleek, Organic & Rooted In Science

The company focused on 40 distinct regions of the brain and 19 different nutrients, she explains, and different regions require different combinations of these 19 nutrients. For example, at around seven months, your little one is getting better at balancing and coordinating muscle movement, thanks to growth in areas of the brain responsible for motor development. “Pretty soon they'll be sitting without support and moving from hands and knees to a sitting position all on their own,” Purzner explains. “Fine motor skills are developing too, like the ability to transfer objects from one hand to another. That balance and coordination is driven by the cerebellum and it’s supported nutritionally by zinc, folate, and niacin. Zinc can be found in spinach, beans, egg yolks, and beef. Look to things like legumes, broccoli and leafy greens for folate. Niacin [or vitamin B3] is found in squash seeds, beans, and legumes.” So, those nutrients are packed into the little pouches, which retail for $8.49 per variety pack (a box of three pouches) at Whole Foods. You can also sign up for a subscription that'll range from $2.31 to $2.89 per pouch depending on how much you buy.