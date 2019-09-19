The Coolest New Features Coming To iOS 13

Whether or not you're on the new iPhone 11 train, have no fear — many of its coolest bells and whistles can be yours with iOS 13, Apple's latest iPhone software coming out today. With an expanded Memoji selection, a whole new Photo app, and, my personal obsession, Dark Mode, this software gives the iPhone a welcome refresh that's easy to use with a downright sexy interface (I'm sorry, but I'm never going back to Light Mode). Ahead, we rounded up the best new features.
Honorable mention: The new QuickPath keyboard, which lets you swipe along the keys instead of tapping them (similar to Android's keyboard swipe option) to compose texts and search. For when you're too lazy to lift a finger.