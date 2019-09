Is Netflix Bringing The I-Land Back For Season 2?

The show’s premise is in the vein of hit sci-fi series such as Lost and Black Mirror , and nothing on (and off!) the titular island is what it seems. The trailer for The I-Land finds the group — all of them amnesiac — slowly piecing together the greater mystery of the island, which is clearly monitored and controlled by an unknown outside entity. But even though the island itself is a simulation of sorts, the outcomes are not: if you die on the island, you die in real life. And in case anyone gets any ideas, the powers that be that are pulling the strings are not messing around. If you kill someone on the island, the island kills you.