To capture that money glow, La' Pearl primed Cardi's body with Pond's Nourishing Moisturizing Cream . "It keeps the body hydrated but not too greasy or oily," she says. Once Cardi's skin was moisturized, La'Pearl used MAC Iridescent Powder in Golden Bronze to make her glisten. "I applied a lot of this all over her body with a brush, so when the set lights hit, her skin would be like bam!" According to La' Pearl, Cardi's skin is "already flawless," so moisturizer, highlighter, and that candid personality were all she needed to bring Diamond to life on screen.