Every once in a while a movie comes along and the cast is so stacked with amazing people you just have to see it — and it’s even better when the cast is predominantly women. Hustlers — which is loosely based on a true story about strippers, well, hustling — features some of our favourite actresses ever, along with a few up and coming actresses who have only just begun to make names for themselves (and we can’t wait to see where they go next). The Hustlers cast is so great, you’re either going to want to be one of the women in the movie, or be friends with all the women in the movie just to be in their presence... criminal element aside.