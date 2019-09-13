"From the product pages to our heritage, we wanted the site to embody our brand," Murad’s CEO Michelle Shigemasa tells Refinery29. "The website relaunch has been on our horizon for some time — we wanted to make sure every piece was how we envisioned it." In addition to helpful skin tips and tricks, the brand is celebrating the website's redesign with a major sitewide sale. From today until September 17, you can take 20% off everything (no minimum purchase required), with free three-day shipping on every order. All you need to do is enter promo code NEWMURAD at checkout to reap the savings.
Why now, you may ask? The answer is actually pretty simple: "A September launch seemed like the best time because it signifies a new season, consumers are likely amending their skincare routine to the weather," Shigemasa explains. "We’re excited for our customers to shop their way – whether that’s by ingredient, skin concern or product type, with more modern ways to pay." Another new feature? The updated interface also allows users to filter product results based on what's not in the bottle (i.e. gluten, parabens, sulfates, phthalates).
Not sure which of your tried-and-true favorites to shop? Let us get you started with the below editor picks, below.
