Eva Longoria Shares Details Of A Famous Bully On Desperate Housewives Set

Eva Longoria's letter of support for actress Felicity Huffman contained a surprising tidbit about their time on Desperate Housewives. Apparently, someone on the show was an incessant bully. The letter, obtained by NBC News and written to vouch for Huffman's character in the wake of her involvement in the college admissions scandal, outlines an instance in which Huffman came to Longoria's defense when she was being bullied on set, as well as numerous other ways the actress advocated for her on the show.
While Longoria declined to name the person who bullied her on the set of the ABC show, which ran from 2004 to 2012, she wrote she "dreaded the days I had to work with that person because it was pure torture."
Advertisement
It was Huffman who stepped in and squashed the behavior, even though Longoria "never complained or mentioned the abuse to anyone."
That wasn't the only issue in which Huffman involved herself. The actress, who plead guilty to paying $15,000 to doctor her daughter's SAT scores, successfully advocated for pay parity on the show and also comforted Longoria when she was the only member of the core cast not nominated for a Golden Globe.
"Felicity came to my trailer and said, ‘It’s just a piece of metal, that and $1.50 will get you a bus ticket.’ She then proceeded to tell me how talented I was and how I never needed an award to know that,” she said, adding, “I know I would not have survived those 10 years if it wasn’t for the friendship of Felicity.”
While Longoria admitted these issues might seem like “first-class problems or small insignificant moments,” she emphasized that “to a young, naive, Mexican girl who felt like I didn’t belong, those gestures meant the world to me.”
Huffman has been recommended one month of jail time, one year probation, and a fine of $20,000 for her role in the scandal.
Advertisement