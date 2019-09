In a letter addressed to the judge, Huffman insisted her daughter never knew about the scandal or her involvement. Huffman expressed deep regret, saying that her desire to give her daughter every opportunity led her to buy into the arrangement with Singer. “In my desperation to be a good mother I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot. I see the irony in that statement now because what I have done is the opposite of fair,” Huffman wrote. “I have broken the law, deceived the educational community, betrayed my daughter, and failed my family.” She went on to say that there was no justification for what she had done. “I unequivocally take complete responsibility for my actions and will respectfully accept whatever punishment the court deems appropriate.”