Book to movie adaptations are always tricky territory, but like clockwork, New York Times Best Sellers get the Hollywood treatment year after year. Warner Bros.' new movie The Goldfinch, based on Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize winning 2013 novel of the same name, has been building anticipation for months. The book was beloved by fans and critics alike and now, the adaptation boasts Nicole Freaking Kidman, Ansel Elgort, and the kid from Stranger Things. By the time we see the movie cast's take on The Goldfinch on Sept. 13, we'll have been waiting for this movie for what feels like eons.
The film is directed by John Crowley (Brooklyn) and recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and the legacy of the book has already started to factor into early critical responses. At the time of publishing, the film's scored "Rotten" on Rotten Tomatoes.
But the success of the original novel (it is a number one national bestseller!) ensures one thing: Reviews aside, viewers will get to see a talented cast of actors bring the Goldfinch characters that book readers fell in love with to life. And that group includes Kidman, who is always a treat, no matter what's going on around her. Here's everyone lucky enough to share the screen with her and the Goldfinch characters they're taking on.