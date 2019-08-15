Fall is to film buffs what the Vogue September issue is to fashion. Officially, it’s the kick-off to awards season, and a time filled with festivals showcasing new talent. But the brisk drop in temperature is also the perfect excuse to ditch all your friends and hide out in a dark room, ready to be transported to a new place, exposed to different ideas, or just emote without having to answer questions.
The films on the lineup this year promise to do all that and more: from biopics about tragically talented icons (Judy); to Pulitzer Prize-winning literary adaptations (The Goldfinch); to true stories about strippers living their best, most crime-filled, lives (Hustlers); to sequels about horrifying, demented clowns (It: Chapter Two); and let’s not forget the adventures of Brad Pitt in space (Ad Astra). There’s something here for every kind of fan — all with stacked casts.
Some titles on this list may already be familiar. Some are hidden gems waiting to be discovered. The good news is, fall blends into winter, so you’ll have more than enough time to get through them before we all settle in to watch the potentially hostless Oscars in February.
We’ll update the list as more titles are announced — or, as in the case of The Hunt, removed. In the meantime, happy viewing!
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
Release date: Available to stream on Netflix on September 20
Directed by: Scott Aukerman
Who’s in it? Zach Galifanakis, Lauren Lapkus, Ginger Gonzaga
Parody meets real-life in this meta take on Zach Galifanakis’ cult show. After Will Ferrell uploads his public access show, “Between Two Ferns,” to Funny Or Die, Galifanakis must hit the road to defend his reputation as the premier celebrity interviewer of our time.
The Woman in the Window
Release date: October 4
Directed by: Joe Wright
Who’s in it? Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie, Brian Tyree Henry
Adapted by Tracy Letts from the best-selling novel by A.J. Finn (real name Dan Mallory), the movie stars Adams as an agoraphobic child psychologist who spends her days spying on the perfect family next door. But when she witnesses a crime, she has to decide whether or not to report it.
The Last Full Measure
Release date: October 25
Directed by: Todd Robinson
Who’s in it? Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, Ed Harris, William Hurt, Samuel L. Jackson, Jeremy Irvine, Alison Sudol
Based on a true story, Sebastian Stan plays investigator Scott Huffman, who signs on to help Vietnam veterans lobby for their comrade-in-arms to get a Congressional Medal of Honor after he gave his life saving them.
Motherless Brooklyn
Release date: November 1
Directed by: Edward Norton
Who’s in it? Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Leslie Mann, Bobby Cannavale, Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, Fisher Stevens, Cherry Jones
This detective thriller stars Norton as Lionel Essrog, a private eye with Tourette syndrome, who finds himself embroiled in a conspiracy involving a Robert Moses-like figure played by Alec Baldwin. Though based on Jonathan Lethem’s novel by the same name, Norton has changed the 1950s setting to the present day.
