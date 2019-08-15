Story from Movies

From Hustlers To Harriet, Here Are The Movies To Look Out For In Fall 2019

Anne Cohen
Naomi Silverio
Fall is to film buffs what the Vogue September issue is to fashion. Officially, it’s the kick-off to awards season, and a time filled with festivals showcasing new talent. But the brisk drop in temperature is also the perfect excuse to ditch all your friends and hide out in a dark room, ready to be transported to a new place, exposed to different ideas, or just emote without having to answer questions.
The films on the lineup this year promise to do all that and more: from biopics about tragically talented icons (Judy); to Pulitzer Prize-winning literary adaptations (The Goldfinch); to true stories about strippers living their best, most crime-filled, lives (Hustlers); to sequels about horrifying, demented clowns (It: Chapter Two); and let’s not forget the adventures of Brad Pitt in space (Ad Astra). There’s something here for every kind of fan — all with stacked casts.
Some titles on this list may already be familiar. Some are hidden gems waiting to be discovered. The good news is, fall blends into winter, so you’ll have more than enough time to get through them before we all settle in to watch the potentially hostless Oscars in February.
We’ll update the list as more titles are announced — or, as in the case of The Hunt, removed. In the meantime, happy viewing!
Untouchable



Release date: Available to stream on Hulu September 2
Directed by: Ursula McFarlane
Who’s in it? Rosanna Arquette, Ronan Farrow, Paz de la Huerta

In October 2017, the New York Times and the New Yorker published nearly simultaneous investigations into allegations of sexual assault and misconduct by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, renewing the MeToo movment first launched by activist Tarana Burke in 2006. This documentary gives voice to his victims, and exposes the system that enabled him for so long.
It: Chapter 2



Release date: September 6
Directed by: Andrés Muschietti
Who’s in it? Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Bill Skarsgard

Pennywise is back! Twenty-seven years after the Losers Club’s terrifying encounter with Derry’s most notorious clown, they receive a phone call that brings them all back together again.
The Goldfinch



Release date: September 13
Directed by: John Crowley
Who’s in it? Ansel Elgort, Finn Wolfhard, Nicole Kidman, Ashleigh Cummings, Jeffrey Wright, Aneurin Bernard, Sarah Paulson, Luke Wilson

Based on Donna Tart’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel from 2014, this sprawling tale follows Theo Decker, one of the sole survivors of a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as he learns to deal with the loss of his mother, and struggles to let go of his one connection to that day: a painting of a tiny bird, otherwise known as The Goldfinch.
Haunt



Release date: September 13
Directed by: Scott Beck and Bryan Woods
Who’s in it? Katie Stevens, Will Brittain, Lauryn Alisa McClain

Writers of A Quiet Place Bryan Beck and Scott Woods aren’t planning on sparing us with their next project. On Halloween, a group of friends discover a haunted house that claims to create thrills based on real fears. But when they realize it’s not all harmless fun, they have to fight to survive the night.
Hustlers



Release date: September 13
Directed by: Lorene Scafaria
Who’s in it? Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lizzo, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart

This movie is basically the Avengers of hot, powerful women. In 2015, Jessica Pressler reported a story for New York Magazine about a group of strippers lying to, and stealing from their rich Wall Street clients during the financial crisis. That same story, “The Hustlers at Scores” is now a highly anticipated movie with a killer cast. It pays to hustle!
Ad Astra



Release date: September 20
Directed by: James Gray
Who’s in it? Brad Pitt, Liv Tyler, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga

Brad Pitt! In Space! That’s it, that’s the plot. Okay, there’s a bit more to it than that. Pitt plays Roy McBride, an astronaut tasked with traveling to the outer edge of our solar system on a dangerous mission to find his father (Tommy Lee Jones) who disappeared decades earlier, and may hold the key to a secret that threatens our very existence.
Downton Abbey



Release date: September 20
Directed by: Michael Engler
Who’s in it? Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Joanna Froggat, Matthew Goode, Elizabeth McGovern — TL;DR: gang’s all here

Don’t lie — you’re singing along to the theme song right now. It’s 1927, and Downton Abbey is about to receive some very special guests: King George V and Queen Mary. The royal visit is the central event in a film that reunites all of our favorite characters, upstairs and downstairs.
Rambo: Last Blood



Release date: September 20
Directed by: Adrian Grunberg
Who’s in it? Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal

This is the fifth Rambo installment, so you probably know the drill. Vietnam war veteran John Rambo (Stallone) is given someone to save (this time, the daughter of a friend kidnapped by a Mexican cartel), and, armed to the teeth, proceeds to fight his way through the film’s run-time
Between Two Ferns: The Movie



Release date: Available to stream on Netflix on September 20
Directed by: Scott Aukerman
Who’s in it? Zach Galifanakis, Lauren Lapkus, Ginger Gonzaga

Parody meets real-life in this meta take on Zach Galifanakis’ cult show. After Will Ferrell uploads his public access show, “Between Two Ferns,” to Funny Or Die, Galifanakis must hit the road to defend his reputation as the premier celebrity interviewer of our time.
Judy



Release date: September 20
Directed by: Rupert Goold
Who’s in it? Renee Zellweger, Rufus Sewell, Finn Wittrock, Jessie Buckley

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of the Oscars engraving Zellweger’s name on the Best Actress statuette. Set in 1969 — the last year of Judy Garland’s life — this biopic follows the tragic Hollywood icon (Zellweger) to London for a five-week run of concerts at The Talk of The Town. As she battles with handlers, managers, and her own inner demons, we see Judy reflect on her rise to stardom, and fall in love with Mickey Deans (Wittrock) the man who would become her fifth husband.
The Report



Release date: September 27
Directed by: Scott Z. Burns
Who’s in it? Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Jon Hamm, Matthew Rhys, Corey Stoll

Based on a true story, this political thriller follows Senate staffer Daniel Jones (Driver) as he leads an investigation in the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program, which engaged in “enhanced interrogation techniques” (read: torture) after 9/11. And though Daniel and his team are committed to the truth, there are those who will stop at nothing to stop the truth from getting out.
Joker



Release date: October 4
Directed by: Todd Phillips
Who’s in it? Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro. Zazie Beetz

Phoenix is the seventh actor to ever portray the infamous Batman villain on-screen, but you can bet his Joker won’t be derivative. Set in Gotham during the early 1980s, Joker tracks the evolution of Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) from a lonely, failed stand-up comedian to the city’s most terrifying scourge. The film pays tribute to De Niro — who stars as Fleck’s antagonist — with allusions to Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy. Don’t count this one out come awards season.
The Woman in the Window



Release date: October 4
Directed by: Joe Wright
Who’s in it? Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie, Brian Tyree Henry

Adapted by Tracy Letts from the best-selling novel by A.J. Finn (real name Dan Mallory), the movie stars Adams as an agoraphobic child psychologist who spends her days spying on the perfect family next door. But when she witnesses a crime, she has to decide whether or not to report it.
Pain and Glory



Release date: October 4
Directed by: Pedro Almodovar
Who’s in it? Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz

Banderas won Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival for his role as a film director in the middle of a creative crisis, who reflects on the people he has met, and the events that shaped his life.
The Current War



Release date: October 4
Directed by: Alfonso Gomez-Rejon
Who’s in it? Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Nicholas Hoult, Tom Holland, Katherine Waterston

The movie’s journey towards a theatrical release is as dramatic a tale as the story it portrays. Set to be released by The Weinstein Company after its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in 2017, the film’s release was pushed back — until now. The Current War wages between embattled inventors Thomas Edison (Cumberbatch) and George Westinghouse (Shannon) as the two men race to complete rival world-altering electrical systems.
Lucy in the Sky



Release date: October 4
Directed by: Noah Hawley
Who’s in it? Natalie Portman, Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Bettz, Ellen Burstyn

When a movie gives you headlines like “Natalie Portman to star in movie based on diaper-wearing astronaut Lisa Nowak,” you know it’s worth paying attention to. Portman stars as Lucy Cole, an astronaut based on Nowak, who made headlines in 2007 for kidnapping her ex-lover and fellow astronaut’s new girlfriend and driving from Houston to Orlando wearing an adult diaper. After a long mission, Lucy returns to Earth only to find her connection with her family — and reality — slipping away.
Gemini Man



Release date: October 11
Directed by: Ang Lee
Who’s in it? Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong

It’s Will Smith vs. Will Smith in this sci-fi thriller about a former government assassin who finds himself being targeted by his younger, more agile clone, able to predict his every thought and movement.
Parasite



Release date: October 11
Directed by: Bong Joon-ho
Who’s in it? Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam

Parasite has been raved about by critics since it became the first Korean movie to win the Palme D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Described by U.S. distributor Neon as a "pitch-black modern fairytale," the film tracks the increasingly intertwined fates of the wealthy Park family, and the much-poorer Kim clan.
The Lighthouse



Release date: October 18
Directed by: Robert Eggers
Who’s in it? Robert Pattinson, Willem Dafoe

This black and white fever dream of a movie stars Pattinson and Dafoe as two New England lighthouse keepers slowly losing their grip on sanity, as nightmares threaten to take over.
Zombieland 2: Double Tap



Release date: October 18
Directed by: Ruben Fleischer
Who’s in it? Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Bill Murray, Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson

Bill Murray has already fought off zombies this year (in Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die), so he’s in top form to join forces with Tallahassee (Harrelson), Columbus (Eisenberg), Wichita (Stone), and Little Rock (Breslin) as they battle bigger threats than ever before. Ten years after the original movie, after a pit stop at the White House, this ersatz family heads back on the road, meeting new survivors (like Deutch’s Madison) and potential enemies (like Dawson’s Nevada), along the way.
Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil



Release date: October 18
Directed by: Joachim Ranning
Who’s in it? Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sam Reilly

Dark sorceress Maleficent and her insanely defined cheekbones are back for a new installment of the anti-fairytale. Set several years after the first movie, Maleficent (Jolie) is living in peace when Aurora (Fanning) and Prince Phillip’s (Harris Dickinson) engagement throws everything into turmoil. Listen, you had me at Jolie-Pfeiffer face-off.
The Addams Family



Release date: October 18
Directed by: Conrad Vernon, Greg Tiernan
Who’s in it? Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Oscar Isaac, Finn Wolfhard, Snoop Dog, Allison Janney, Bette Midler

Get ready to snap those fingers because The Addams family is back — this time in 3D. The animated film finds America’s most ghoulish clan ready to face off against a reality show host.
Jojo Rabbit



Release date: October 18
Directed by: Taika Waititi
Who’s in it? Taiki Waititi, Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, Sam Rockwell, Scarlett Johansson

Making a dark comedy out of Adolf Hitler is a bold move, but I would expect nothing less from Waititi, the mastermind behind Thor: Ragnarok and What We Do in the Shadows. Based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunen, this World War II-set movie stars Griffin Davis as Jojo "Rabbit" Betzler a young German boy who discovers his mom (Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Jojo must confront his Nazi beliefs, with the help of his imaginary friend, a goofy version of the Fuhrer (Waititi).
Black and Blue



Release date: October 25
Directed by: Deon Taylor
Who’s in it? Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson, Frank Grillo

When rookie police officer Alicia West (Harris) accidentally records corrupt cops committing a crime on her body camera, she turns to her only possible ally, Milo “Mouse” Jackson (Gibson), to help her make sure they face justice.
The Last Full Measure



Release date: October 25
Directed by: Todd Robinson
Who’s in it? Sebastian Stan, Christopher Plummer, Ed Harris, William Hurt, Samuel L. Jackson, Jeremy Irvine, Alison Sudol

Based on a true story, Sebastian Stan plays investigator Scott Huffman, who signs on to help Vietnam veterans lobby for their comrade-in-arms to get a Congressional Medal of Honor after he gave his life saving them.
Motherless Brooklyn



Release date: November 1
Directed by: Edward Norton
Who’s in it? Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Leslie Mann, Bobby Cannavale, Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, Fisher Stevens, Cherry Jones

This detective thriller stars Norton as Lionel Essrog, a private eye with Tourette syndrome, who finds himself embroiled in a conspiracy involving a Robert Moses-like figure played by Alec Baldwin. Though based on Jonathan Lethem’s novel by the same name, Norton has changed the 1950s setting to the present day.
Harriet



Release date: November 1
Directed by: Kasi Lemmons
Who’s in it? Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monae, Joe Alwyn, Leslie Odom Jr.

Erivo plays American hero Harriet Tubman in this biopic tracing her rise from runaway slave to abolitionist leader. Speaking to Refinery29 in February, director Kasi Lemmons promised that the film will show a version of Tubman that’s not in the history books.

“The images that we see of Harriet Tubman and the way we're used to thinking of her is of a much older person, but to think what she did when she was a young woman is quite extraordinary,” she said.
