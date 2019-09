There Is One Song On The New Post Malone Album That Is Blowing Minds

So, who is Ozzy Osbourne, exactly — and why should you care about him (outside of love for Posty)? For those who may be unfamiliar, John Michael Osbourn, known as Ozzy, is the English vocalist for Black Sabbath, a metal band that was big in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Black Sabbath are known for hits such as “Paranoid” and “Iron Man.” Osbourne himself is a character: he once bit the head off a dead bat on stage, which is less cruel than the time he got drunk and bit the heads off two live doves . Among his other antics, Osbourne also peed on the Alamo Cenotaph in 1982 and fed hash-laced cake to a church vicar. He starred in an MTV reality TV show about his family called The Osbournes in the early ‘00s that was wildly popular, bringing us the TV legacies of Jack and Kelly Osbourne. The show was a hit, mainly because Osbourne was a hilariously devoted, if drug-addled dad.