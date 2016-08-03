Apparently, the news cycle is not done with making us picture Ozzy Osbourne having sex. Months after the Black Sabbath singer and reality-TV star went public about his affair with his hair colorist, Michelle Pugh, she's disputing the way he characterized their relationship.
"When I say he gave me the greatest love of my life, I mean it," she told People. "He made me feel like the most beautiful and worshipped woman in the world."
The two met in 2011, when she began dyeing his hair, and it caused Osbourne, 67, and wife Sharon, 63, to split temporarily.
"What attracted me to him? Chemistry," Pugh said. "We just had it. It's that indescribable thing in life, and you can't deny it. And he didn't."
But Ozzy and Sharon are back together now, and his rep says Pugh had the wrong idea about things.
"He is sorry if Ms. Pugh took their sexual relationship out of context," the rep told People in a statement. "He would like to apologize to the other women he has been having sexual relationships with. Since his relationship with Ms. Pugh was exposed, Ozzy has gone into intense therapy."
Last week, Sharon explained on The Talk why she decided to reconcile with Ozzy this time: "I can't think of my life without him, even though he is a dog. He's a dirty dog."
